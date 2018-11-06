Juventus vs Man Utd Preview: How to Watch, Live Steam, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United travel to Turin this Wednesday as they face Juventus in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's side will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Old Lady a fortnight ago, when Paulo Dybala's 17th minute goal decided the game at Old Trafford to continue Juventus' perfect start in Group H.

A win for United will put them within two points of the Italian side, while Juventus can secure top spot in Group H - and their place in the last 16 - with a win at the Allianz Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

How to Watch





When is the Match?

Wednesday 7th November What Time is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? Ovidiu Hategan

Team News





Full-back Joao Cancelo is set to miss the game against United (muscle strain), while Blaise Matuidi (hip), Federico Bernardeschi (ankle) and Douglas Costa (thigh) are all doubts for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Jose Mourinho meanwhile could be without Romelu Lukaku, who was absent for training ahead of the game due to a training injury that made him miss the Bournemouth win, while Diogo Dalot is also set to miss the game.

Good news however for United as Antonio Valencia and Marouane Felleni are both available for selection after shaking off their recent knocks.

Predicted Lineups





Juventus Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Dybala Manchester United De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindeloff, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Sanchez, Martial

Head to Head Record





These two European greats have met 13 times during their existences, with the Serie A side holding the marginally better record with six wins compared to United's five, while two of the other games have been drawn.

Juventus' recent win against the Red Devils however was their first since December 1997, as the Premier League side had won three of the next four games that followed, including the famous 3-2 Champions League semi-final second leg win in 1999.

Recent Form





Juventus have been in imperious form this season, winning all-but one of their games so far in all competitions, that being a 1-1 draw against Genoa, as the Old Lady sit top of both Serie A and Group H.

Manchester United haven't been as dominated as their Italian counterparts, although back-to-back Premier League wins against Everton and Bournemouth respectively should give them momentum for the game in Turin.

Here's how both teams have performed in their previous six games:

Juventus Manchester United Juventus 3-1 Cagliari (03/11) Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United (03/11) Empoli 1-2 Juventus (27/10) Manchester United 2-1 Everton (28/10) Manchester United 0-1 Juventus (23/10) Manchester United 0-1 Juventus (23/10) Juventus 1-1 Genoa (20/10) Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United (20/10) Udinese 0-2 Juventus (06/10) Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle United (06/10) Juventus 3-0 Young Boys (02/10) Manchester United 0-0 Valencia (02/10)

Prediction





Despite Juventus having to a number of injury doubts to contend with for their game against Manchester United, they are favourites to win the game at the Allianz Stadium and book their place in the last 16 as a result.

Jose Mourinho's side have struggled for consistency this season, making their trip to Turin to play one of Europe's in-form sides far from ideal, and may have to settle for second place in Group H.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Manchester United