Man Utd Striker Absent From Training Ahead of Champions League Clash With Juventus

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was one of only two first team players reported to be absent from training on Tuesday morning as Jose Mourinho and staff prepare the team to face Juventus in the Champions League.

Lukaku was only a substitute in the win over former club Everton at the end of last month and was not in the squad as United beat Bournemouth on Saturday. His absence in that game was put down to a training knock and it appears he hasn't quite recovered.

No sign of Romelu Lukaku at training this morning. #mufc — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) November 6, 2018

Romelu Lukaku is not training with the Man United squad at Carrington this morning ahead of game against Juventus tomorrow. Fellaini and Valencia part of the group. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) November 6, 2018

It is therefore likely that the Belgian, who scored four times in his first five Premier League games of the season but hasn't netted since, will not be part of the group travelling to Turin.

Teenage full-back Diogo Dalot, who has played twice for United since joining from Porto in the summer, was the only other absentee from the session. Marouane Fellaini and club captain Antonio Valencia, both of whom have been out of action in recent weeks, were present.

After taking 10 points from their last four Premier League games, United fans will be hoping the team can put up more of a fight against Juve than they did in the earlier meeting at Old Trafford when the Italian champions largely played Mourinho's side off the pitch.

Anthony Martial continued to impress in the win over Bournemouth, scoring a fifth Premier League in his last four games, while Alexis Sanchez also made a statement with a strong performances after leading the line in place of Lukaku on his return from a short absence.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ander Herrera could start in Turin in place of Fred, while Jesse Lingard is also pushing for his first start since September after overcoming a muscle tear and twice featuring as a substitute.

United will depart for Italy on Tuesday afternoon.