Mauricio Pochettino Set to Ignore Interest From Real Madrid & Remain at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to remain at the north London club despite interest from Real Madrid regarding their vacant managerial position.

Santiago Solari has been in temporary charge at the Santiago Bernabeu following the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui, with recent reports suggesting Los Blancos are willing to offer Pochettino £15m-a-year to take the job in the Spanish capital.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Pochettino however has rebuffed the advances of Real Madrid, according to The Sun, citing constant disruption behind the scenes as the main reason for him not accepting the job.

The 46-year-old has been in charge at Spurs since May 2014, and has been commended for the work he's done at the club during his tenure, resulting in him signing a new in May of this year that lasts until 2023.

Chairman Daniel Levy meanwhile remains adamant that Pochettino will remain at Spurs for the foreseeable future despite interest from Real Madrid, who could wait until the end of this season before approaching the Premier League side for their acclaimed manager.

Tottenham, under Pochettino, have endured mixed fortunes this season, as they currently sit fourth in the Premier League, taking 24 points from their opening 11 games, but have struggled in the Champions League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ahead of their upcoming tie against PSV Eindhoven at Wembley Stadium, Spurs have just one point from their opening three games. That solitary point came against the Dutch side after surrendering a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute in the reverse fixture, putting more pressure on what is presumably a must-win game for them.