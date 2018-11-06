Napoli 1-1 PSG: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Insigne Penalty Rescues Point for Ancelotti

It was all square at the Stadio San Paolo, as Lorenzo Insigne's penalty in the second half cancelled out Juan Bernat's first goal for Paris Saint-Germain, as Napoli drew 1-1 with PSG on Tuesday night.

There was very little to choose between the two sides in the initial exchanges, with Kylian Mbappe and Dries Mertens both going close. However, neither forward could direct their respected efforts on target inside the opening 25 minutes.

Lorenzo Insigne almost opened the scoring with a fine turn and shot which was blocked by Thiago Silva, before PSG broke the deadlock in added time in the first half, courtesy of Bernet's first goal for the Parisian club, with the Spaniard finishing well following a fine cut-back from Mbappe inside the area.

Napoli started the second half with much more impetus, as Mertens was denied on three separate occasions by the experienced Gianluigi Buffon, while Jose Callejon and Mertens saw goal-bound efforts blocked by Thilo Kehrer and Thiago Silva, all coming just 12 minutes after the restart.

PSG's defence however was breached in the 62nd minute when Lorenzo Insigne levelled from the spot, after Callejon was brought down via a combination of Buffon and Thiago Silva in the buildup, following the initial mistake from the Brazil international to let the Spaniard in.

The French side were aggrieved that they didn't receive a penalty of their own as Nikola Maksimovic looked to have brought down Bernat - although referee Bjorn Kuipers waved the protests away,

Mbappe then had a big chance in the final ten minutes but dragged his shot wide, as both sides had to settle for a point, leaving Group C in the balance.

Here's our breakdown of this one.

NAPOLI



Key Talking Point

Carlo Ancelotti's side gave a glimpse at the beginning of the second half as to the talent they have when they're firing on all cylinders, as it took an inspired display from Buffon to keep the hosts at bay for as long as he did.

The front three of Callejon, Mertens and Insigne caused problems for PSG's defence with their pace and movement, which was highlighted when the Spaniard nipped in following Thiago Silva's mistake which won them the penalty that Insigne duly converted.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ospina (6); Maksimovic (5), Albiol (6), Koulibaly (8), Rui (7); Allan (6), Hamsik (6), Ruiz (6); Callejon (7), Mertens (8), Insigne (7).

Substitutes: Zielinski (6), Hysaj (5), Ounas (N/A).

STAR MAN



While Mertens starred up front, the performance of Kalidou Koulibaly highlighted why many consider the central defender one of the best in his position.

The Senegal international struck to his defensive responsibilities well against some tough opposition in the shape of Neymar and Mbappe, and proved he has quality on the ball with a number of ventures forward.



Koulibaly’s sliding challenge on Mbappe is the defensive version of a rabona into the top corner. What a player — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) November 6, 2018





Unpopular Opinion: Kalidou Koulibaly is the best Centre back in Europe at the moment — Odili Valentine (@Diliman) November 6, 2018





As each big test passes Kalidou Koulibaly continues to assert himself as the best centre back playing in Europe. Colossal — Ian Reynolds (@Ian_Reynolds87) November 6, 2018

WORST PLAYER



Nikola Maksimovic looked like a centre-back playing at right-back against PSG, as he failed to truly settle into the game, and was fortunate not to give a penalty away in the second half for what looked to be a foul on Bernat.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN





Key Talking Point





PSG's easy time in Ligue 1 has been well documented, with games against Europe's elite in the Champions League showcasing how far they are from winning the competition, and will perhaps feel fortunate to be taking a point back to France.

Buffon starred to help them do so, however more questions will be asked of Thomas Thuchel's side regarding their stature when it comes to facing the best sides in Europe.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Buffon (9*); Marquinhos (6), Thiago Silva (6), Kehrer (); Meunier (6), Draxler (5), Veratti (6), Di Maria (6), Bernat (7); Mbappe (7), Neymar (8).

Substitutes: Kimpembe (6), Cavani (6), Choupo-Moting (N/A).

STAR MAN



Despite being the oldest player on the pitch, Buffon rolled back the years with a number of crucial saves at the beginning of the second half to keep the Italians at bay.

The veteran shot-stopper denied Mertens on three separate occasions, and was unlucky to be involved in the penalty incident that led to Napoli's equaliser as he looked to helped Thiago Silva out, although he did almost save the spot-kick.



Everyone surprised that Buffon is playing great as if he ever lost it. 40+ & went from Juventus to PSG. Legend — Marco Messina (@Marcocalcio22) November 6, 2018





Buffon is pulling some great saves — Guess Who! (@TedNderitu) November 6, 2018





Buffon with some great saves, Napoli should've scored more than one already — Tre (@RegistasRole) November 6, 2018





Great 2nd half this #NAPPSG Buffon reeling back the years, still very strange not seeing him in Juve colours — jimmy smyth (@pinkturbo10) November 6, 2018

WORST PLAYER





Playing as a conventional central midfielder, Julian Draxler offered very little in midfield, and at times looked lost as the game simply passed him by.

Looking Ahead





Napoli are away at Genoa at the weekend, with their next Champions League game coming against Red Star Belgrade at the end of the month on 28 November. Their final group game against Liverpool at Anfield on 11 December looks likely now to decide who progresses.

For PSG, they face AS Monaco at the weekend, while their next game in the Champions League is a tantalising clash against Liverpool in Paris.