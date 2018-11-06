Premier League & La Liga Clubs Call for Investigation Into Manchester City FFP Allegations

Following the most recent instalment of inflammatory reports from German publication Der Spiegel, which provide more allegations regarding Manchester City's manipulating of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, representatives from both the Premier League and La Liga have pressed for an investigation.

In the reports, the Citizens' hierarchy are alleged to have openly disregarded FFP regulations. This includes forging the dates of sponsorship revenue in order to use the money to cover potential shortfalls.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In response to the series of allegations, senior figures from Man City's Premier League and La Liga rivals have called for an investigation into the situation.

As quoted by the Telegraph, an anonymous Premier League executive declared: “It seems they have found a model that allowed them to get around loopholes.



“Clubs will be very disappointed if Der Spiegel’s stories are true. They will want to feel this has been properly looked into. If other clubs are staying within FFP, clubs that aren’t should be held to task. No other Premier League club has this kind of sponsorship model.”

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Another English source has claimed the club have: “changed football for everyone." He went on to say: “the rules should be followed and, if they are not being respected, this should be properly dealt with”.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for La Liga, Joris Evers, has doubled down on the claims from the league's President Javier Tebas, who stated that it is "obvious and clear" that both Pep Guardiola's side and Paris Saint-Germain have "cheated", having last year proclaimed both sides the product of "state-funded doping".

As quoted by the Sun, Evers pronounced: “Our position is clear. The leaks validate what we have been saying for more than a year.

“UEFA should now take action and apply the rules and any sanctions that exist and are necessary.”

“UEFA should do its job in terms of enforcing FFP because, as we have said before, both Manchester City and PSG are not complying with FFP rules.”

As of yet, Europe's governing body have made no movement to probe these allegations, and have released a statement explaining they: “cannot comment on specific cases due to confidentiality obligations”.

On City's part, the club have vehemently denied the assertions, outlining in their own statement: “We will not be providing any comment on out of context materials purportedly hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people.

“The attempt to damage the Club’s reputation is organised and clear.”