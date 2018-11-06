How to Watch Tottenham vs. PSV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tottenham vs. PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 06, 2018

Tottenham will go head-to-head with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday in a must-win Champions League showdown for both clubs.

Spurs have just one point from the team's opening three matches in Group B, and their last outing against PSV ended in a 2–2 draw, putting them no closer to group-leading Barcelona and second-place Inter Milan. Tottenham must make up ground starting with Tuesday's showdown at Wembley Stadium.

PSV enters the game under similar pressure, also trailing Inter by five points. The team came out of Saturday with a 1–0 win over Vitesse, but PSV will need a similar outcome on Tuesday if it wants to avoid elimination from the Champions League.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

