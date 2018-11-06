West Ham and Watford Interested in German International Midfielder Ahead of January Window

West Ham and Watford have both joined the race to sign RB Leipzig's German midfielder Diego Demme.

The 26-year-old made has been valued at approximately £15m, with both the Hammers and Watford considering a move for the midfielder, who made his international debut for Germany last year and is currently under contract at Leipzig until 2021.

According to a report from CalcioMercato, the Hammers are keen to sign the versatile midfielder. West Ham are without Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini in centre midfield through injuries. With a question mark over their fitness, Manuel Pellegrini will want some security in midfield, with Demme apparently high on his list of targets.

Demme offers a good work rate in midfield with incredible stamina and is technically sound, despite not being the most physical presence, standing at just 5'7 tall. He would be a good fit playing a similar role to Declan Rice, who tends to occupy a much deeper defensive role.

Demme would offer injury security to the Hammer's thin centre midfield and would give some good squad competition alongside Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble, who is currently suspended.

Watford, on the other hand, have Tom Cleverley out with a long term injury and Nathaniel Chalobah just returning to fitness. Demme would provide an engine in midfield and free up some space for more attacking options ahead of him as well as providing some good squad depth in midfield.

Leipzig are known to drive hard bargains and it is unknown if either West Ham or Watford will be making an immediate move. However, both clubs may have to open their pockets, especially if they get into a bidding war with Leipzig apparently keen to have more than one club to show interest, in order to up the price.