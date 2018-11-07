Arsene Wenger Responds to Reports of Impending Reunion With Ivan Gazidis at San Siro

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has poured cold water on the reports linking him with Italian club AC Milan.

France Football reported on Monday that the Frenchman was set to take over from Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro, with I Rossoneri keen on appointing an experienced head as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

However, Wenger has rubbished the report, branding it 'fake news'.





"The only thing I can say is, it’s fake news. If I signed somewhere I would tell you. It’s wrong,’ he said on beIN Sports.

"I cannot master the rumours, I can only master what I do in my life. That’s wrong as well. At the moment, I’m only just focused on doing well for beIN Sport, and that’s not easy."

"Fake News!"



Arsène Wenger emphatically denies reports he will become the next AC Milan manager. #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/l1Ia0wrAnT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 6, 2018

Wenger has taken a step back from management since parting ways with the Gunners and has indicated that he will look to land another coaching job in 2019.

The links with Milan did seem possible, given that current Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis will be taking up a role at the Serie A outfit toward the end of the year. But the coach has distanced himself from the job in no uncertain terms.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Gattuso, meanwhile, led Milan to a sixth placed finish last season and they're currently in the fourth spot of the standings. But it's looking like he will have quite the job on his hands keeping them in the top four, especially when the fact that the club's last two wins were helped by last-minute goals is taken into consideration.