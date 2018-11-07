Boca Juniors vs River Plate Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predictions & More

Superclasico rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate will face off against one another in the most hotly anticipated Copa Libertadores final in history over the next two Saturdays.

Boca Juniors reached the final after overcoming Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in the semi-final, winning 4-2 on aggregate. This is their first final since 2012, when they were defeated by Corinthians 2-0 over the two legs.

As for River Plate, they narrowly edged past reigning champions Gremio on away goals after drawing 2-2 on aggregate. They reached the final just three years ago in 2015 and ended up coming away with the trophy courtesy of a 3-0 victory over UANL Tigers.

How to Watch

When Is it Being Played? Saturday 10th November & Saturday 24th November What Time is is Kick Off? 20:00 & 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? La Bombonera & El Monumental TV Channel/Live Stream? FOX Sports Referee? Roberto Tobar & TBC

Boca Juniors will be without their first choice goalkeeper Esteban Andrada who is out of action until January with a fractured jaw. Defenders Frank Fabra and Lucas Olaza will also be absent as they are both nursing respective injuries.

Those unfamiliar with South American football may recognise a few familiar names in the Boca Juniors lineup, including Carlos Tevez, Mauro Zarate and Cristian Pavon.

River Plate have some injury issues of their own to contend with. Their attacking options will be limited as both Nicolas De La Cruz and Rodrigo Mora are both out injured.

Predicted Lineups (1st Leg)





Boca Juniors Rossi; Buffarini, Goltz, Baledri, Mas; Gago, Almendra; Zarate, Tevez, Pavon; Benedetto. River Plate Lux; Moreira, Lollo, Pinola, Mayada; Sosa, Zuculini, Fernandez; Scocco, Martinez, Pratto.

Head to Head Record

Boca have the slight edge over their Buenos Aires rivals, winning 86 of the 246 games played in all competitions. River Plate are narrowly behind on 81 wins, with the remaining 77 matches ending in draws.

River have won the previous three encounters, with their most notable coming in the Supercopa final back in March, where Los Millonarios prevailed 2-0.

The last time the two teams met each other in the Copa Libertadores, River Plate were awarded the victory after the game was abandoned because Boca fans attacked the River players in the tunnel with pepper spray.

Recent Form

Neither side has been in brilliant form on the domestic front so far this season, with Boca sitting in seventh place in the Argentinian league and River Plate down in ninth.

Boca's recent run of form has been patchy to say the least, but they have shown that they are certainly capable of finding the back of the net when required - they've bagged nine goals in their past five matches.

River have been just as inconsistent in terms of results, but they are having a much tougher time of things in front of goal. Three goals in five matches certainly isn't ideal.

Here's a run down of each side's past five results.

Boca Juniors River Plate Boca Juniors 4-1 Tigre (3/11) Estudiantes 1-0 River Plate (3/11) Palmeiras 2-2 Boca Juniors (1/11) Gremio 1-2 River Plate (31/10) Gimnasia 2-1 Boca Juniors (27/10) River Plate 1-0 Aldosivi (27/10) Boca Juniors 2-0 Palmeiras (25/10) River Plate 0-1 Gremio (24/10) Boca Juniors 0-0 Rosario Central (20/10) Colon 1-0 River Plate (20/10)

Predictions



Trying to predict an outcome for this one is difficult.

Form books tend to go out the window when a derby of this magnitude rolls around, but a derby as fierce as this one is placed in a setting as grand as the Copa Libertadores final, then it is anyone's guess as to what will transpire on the pitch.

Boca's form is marginally better and the fact that they are finding it fairly easy to find the back of net may just give them the edge over the two legs.

This is set to be one of the most unique and memorable ties in football history, so you can be safe in the knowledge that there will be plenty of drama to dissect come the end of the second leg.

Prediction: Boca 3-1 River Plate (After Both Legs)