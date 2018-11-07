'Chicken With No Head': Micky Quinn Criticises Liverpool Ace's Performance in Red Star Belgrade Loss

Former Premier League striker Micky Quinn has criticised Liverpool's squad after their shock 2-0 Champions League defeat to Red Star Belgrade, reserving special condemnation for midfielder James Milner.

The Reds were below par during the defeat to the Serbian outfit as a first half brace from Milan Pavko, both goals assisted by former Chelsea winger Marko Marin, gave Liverpool their second defeat in the Champions League this season.

The visiting side's midfield of James Milner, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum lacked inspiration throughout the evening and Quinn noticed the drop in quality.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

He told talkSPORT: “As a Liverpool fan I’m very disappointed. That first 45 minutes especially replicated the Napoli game where they looked lethargic, tactically inept and woefully lacking creativity in midfield.





“[James] Milner running around like a chicken with no head, [Georginio] Wijnaldum the same – no impact away from home…

“[Adam] Lallana rusty, [Daniel] Sturridge rusty, Joel Matip coming into the team looked rusty as well.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

“I think they definitely underestimated that Red Star Belgrade team; at home, they are not a bad team.”

Quinn also claimed Liverpool may have ruined their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages with the loss, with a trip to Paris Saint-Germain and an Anfield tie with Napoli still to come.

He added: “I think it’s time for a few home truths really, because they could have blown that group. They had to make a statement tonight against Red Star and get the group in the grip of their hands.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

“They had an opportunity, being a point clear, to get three [more] tonight and ease the pressure.”