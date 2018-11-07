Former Crystal Palace Chairman Urges Chelsea Star to Join West Ham Instead of Eagles

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes moving to West Ham would be a better transfer for Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek than returning to Selhurst Park.

Loftus-Cheek enjoyed a successful 2017/18 season in Croydon, winning admirers around the Premier League and earning a spot in England's 2018 World Cup squad, but has struggled to assert himself in Chelsea's team this term upon returning to Stamford Bridge.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Reports have linked the 22-year-old with a move to the London Stadium, with Blues boss Maurizio Sarri apparently not too keen on letting Loftus-Cheek move, but Jordan believes a transfer to West Ham could work out well.

He told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC: “He had a successful season at Palace, it catapulted him into the England set up. I think there’s a possibility he won’t go out on loan, he’s getting more game time and he’s pushing hard to get into the set up.





“West Ham are in the ascendancy, it would be a decent move for Loftus-Cheek to get game time. West Ham is probably the better move for him with Pellegrini.”

Loftus-Cheek's quick footwork and powerful driving runs in midfield made him a Palace favourite but he has had to battle with new signings Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic for a starting spot this season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Ross Barkley has also hit form recently but Loftus-Cheek has also staked his claim for a regular spot in Chelsea's starting lineup after scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League and followed it up with a strike at Burnley.