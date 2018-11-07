Julian Nagelsmann Hails On-Loan Arsenal Star & Claims Youngster Could Become the Next Lionel Messi

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann believes on-loan Arsenal midfielder Reiss Nelson has the potential to go on to be as good as the greats of the game Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery allowed the 18-year-old winger to spend the season in Germany to continue his development, and it is a decision that has been justified in a big way.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Nelson has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season scoring five goals in six matches and is flourishing in the Bundesliga, a trend becoming more common for young English players.

According to the Independent Nelson’s current manager Nagelsmann has stated the England Under-21 international, with the right development, can become as good as the best players in the world.

"He has great potential to develop. That’s why we loaned him in the first place. He’s an incredible player in one-on-one situations," Nagelsmann said.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"It’s about growing in a healthy fashion for young players. It’s like being a musician. One good song can put bread on the table for a few weeks but it’s not about just being a one-hit wonder. It’s about being stable for a long time, in the best case doing that over the course of 15 years.

"If you want to be a great player, like to name a few examples, Cristiano Ronaldo, Arjen Robben or Lionel Messi, being able to perform at the top for over a decade. So he’s got to work hard now."

Nelson is another one of the young English stars who has gone over to Germany in search of the game time needed to develop; like his good friend Jadon Sancho. The former Man City youngster Sancho has been making headlines in the same league for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The two players are often pictured spending time together, and both are flourishing in a foreign league with many people taking note and starting to see the benefits of such moves abroad.