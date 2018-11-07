Juventus and Manchester United square up again in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Juventus took the first meeting 1–0 on Oct. 23 thanks to a lone goal from Paulo Dybala, and Juve leads the Group H table with nine points from its three games. The team also has wins over Valencia and Young Boys in its two other Champions League matches. In Serie A play, Juve is coming off a 3–1 win over Cagliari and remains undefeated at 10-0-1.

While their first meeting marked former Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford, this one celebrates Paul Pogba's return to Turin, where he starred with Juventus before re-signing with Man United in 2016 after four successful seasons with the Italian power.

