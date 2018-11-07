Michael Owen Lambasts Liverpool Star for Sub-Par Performance in Shock Red Star Belgrade Defeat

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has lambasted the performance of Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool's shocking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Red Star Belgrade.

Speaking on BT Sport following the game, the pundit stated that while he considers the defender to be one of the best world, the performance was probably the worst of his career to date:

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

“I said Van Dijk was the best defender in the world at the moment. That’s probably the worst I’ve ever seen him play," said Owen (via Football365)





“So it was bad from back to front, right the way through the team for Liverpool.”

Owen also stated that the towering Reds defender was also at fault for the first goal of the game, scored by Milan Pavkov:

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

“Van Dijk made a couple of mistakes. It’s frustrating because for a large part, the first part, really Liverpool were in control. And then there was a few mistakes here for the goal.

“It’s a zonal system in many ways but then you’ve got a couple of blockers around the penalty spot.

“I think if anyone is to blame it’s van Dijk."

The defeat was - surprisingly - Liverpool's third consecutive away defeat in European competition; the first time this unwanted feat has been achieved by the club.

Disappointed not to score and get the win in the end but we come away with a solid point away from home. Thanks to all of our travelling fans for the brilliant support as always. Time to focus again on the @ChampionsLeague now #weareliverpool 💪 pic.twitter.com/dKlrrQ1IJf — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 3, 2018

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League defeat when they face Fulham in the Premier League this weekend.