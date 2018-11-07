Samir Handanovic Claims He 'Should Have Saved' Malcom's Strike in Inter's 1-1 Barcelona Draw

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic insists he 'should've saved the goal' that Malcom scored for Barcelona in their 1-1 Champions League draw on Tuesday night.

The former Slovenia international made seven saves against Barcelona in Inter's draw with the Spaniards but was left frustrated as the Serie A side could only salvage a point from the game after Mauro Icardi equalised in the 87th minute.

Handanovic's counterpart in the Barcelona goal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, had a quiet night and didn't make a save all game.

Speaking as quoted by Football Italia, Handanovic said: “I should’ve saved the goal. I was already in position to make the save, but unfortunately he took the shot between two men and I couldn’t see it very cleanly. Still, I always think of what more I could’ve done.

“I think Barcelona played far better than us and we could’ve done more. They came forward too easily in the first half and when you leave them possession constantly, you are going to be pinned back."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Handanovic admitted that Inter played too timidly, whilst their game plan was disrupted by a fluid Barcelona side that controlled much of the game.

“We had prepared something else, but these games help us to grow. I am not disappointed as such, I just want us to improve and Barcelona are a side who teach everyone how to play football.”

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Inter sit second in their Champions League group behind Barcelona, with Tottenham third and PSV fourth, and face Mauricio Pochettino's side on 28 November.