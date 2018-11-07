Southampton Considering Official Offer for Winger Shoya Nakajima After Scouting Trips to Portugal

Premier League strugglers Southampton are considering making an official offer for Portimonense talisman Shoya Nakajima, according to reports.

The 24-year-old only joined the Portuguese side earlier this year but he has already announced himself as one of the most exciting players in the Liga NOS, scoring 14 goals and claiming 16 assists in just 42 appearances.

Playing his club football alongside former Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martínez, Nakajima has been attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe, including some from the Premier League.

Leicester City have most notably been linked with a €20m bid for the Japan international, but Southampton are now also considering a move for Nakajima.

The Saints have made a number of scouting trips to watch Nakajima in action, most recently during a league match against Belenenses, where a Martínez penalty was cancelled out in the 94th minute by defensive midfielder Jonatan Lucca.

Naturally a left midfielder, Nakajima would offer some fantastic competition for summer signing Mohamed Elyounoussi who has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League so far this season, with Portuguese outlet Record linking the Saints with a swoop.

Despite being on the opposite side of the pitch, the likes of Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse could also benefit from even more attacking talent in the squad.

Nakajima is a winger who loves to cut inside on his favoured right foot at get shots away from distance, while the Japan international's passing range and set piece distribution will also benefit Southampton in their hopes of avoiding the drop this season.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Fans will also be hoping, however, that their top scouts are looking at defensive reinforcements as well as Nakajima. Mark Hughes' side have conceded 20 goals this season and currently sit just one point above the relegation zone.