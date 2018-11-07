Southampton Considering Official Offer for Winger Shoya Nakajima After Scouting Trips to Portugal

By 90Min
November 07, 2018

Premier League strugglers Southampton are considering making an official offer for Portimonense talisman Shoya Nakajima, according to reports.

The 24-year-old only joined the Portuguese side earlier this year but he has already announced himself as one of the most exciting players in the Liga NOS, scoring 14 goals and claiming 16 assists in just 42 appearances.

Japan v Mali - International Friendly

Playing his club football alongside former Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martínez, Nakajima has been attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe, including some from the Premier League.

Leicester City have most notably been linked with a €20m bid for the Japan international, but Southampton are now also considering a move for Nakajima.

The Saints have made a number of scouting trips to watch Nakajima in action, most recently during a league match against Belenenses, where a Martínez penalty was cancelled out in the 94th minute by defensive midfielder Jonatan Lucca.

Naturally a left midfielder, Nakajima would offer some fantastic competition for summer signing Mohamed Elyounoussi who has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League so far this season, with Portuguese outlet Record linking the Saints with a swoop.

Despite being on the opposite side of the pitch, the likes of Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse could also benefit from even more attacking talent in the squad.

Nakajima is a winger who loves to cut inside on his favoured right foot at get shots away from distance, while the Japan international's passing range and set piece distribution will also benefit Southampton in their hopes of avoiding the drop this season.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Fans will also be hoping, however, that their top scouts are looking at defensive reinforcements as well as Nakajima. Mark Hughes' side have conceded 20 goals this season and currently sit just one point above the relegation zone.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)