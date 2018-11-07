Sunderland Reach Agreement With Papy Djilobodji Following Contract Termination

By 90Min
November 07, 2018

Sunderland have reached an agreement with midfielder Papy Djilobodji, whose was sacked by the club in September following a breach of contract.

Djilobodji was given a month of voluntary unpaid leave in July to find a new club, with the agreement being that he would return to training in August if he failed to win a deal elsewhere.

However, the Senegalese midfielder failed to return to training for over a month after he should have done, and 'comprehensively failed' a fitness test when he did.

Sunderland had signed Djilobodji from Chelsea for £8m in 2016 and he was under contract until 2020, but this breach of contract was sufficient for the Black Cats to curtail his time at the Stadium of Light, and the terms of his dismissal have finally been agreed.

"Sunderland AFC has reached an agreement with Papy Djilobodji for his departure, his employment having terminated on 21 September 2018," said the full statement on Sunderland's official website.

Djilobodji made just 21 appearances for Sunderland and his signing epitomised an awful era for the club as they suffered two consecutive relegations to fall from the Premier League to League One. This is their first season at that level since 1988.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Sunderland also reached an agreement with Didier Ndong last month after he went AWOL for four months following a failed move to Torino in the summer.

After the disappointments of recent years, things are looking up for Sunderland, who are second in League One after 16 games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)