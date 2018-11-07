Twitter Reacts as Referee Makes the Worst Decision of All Time in Man City's UCL Game

Ok, so, tonight we witness something a pretty historic moment in footballing history.

Tonight we witnessed something genuinely shocking.

Tonight we witnessed something we'd thought we'd seen before.

Tonight, we witnessed: THE WORST REFEREEING DECISION OF ALL TIME.

On Wednesday 7th November 2018, with Manchester City already leading 1-0 at home to Shakthar Donetsk, Raheem Sterling ran into the penalty area, kicked the ground instead of the ball, and was awarded a penalty for doing so.

Yes, you read that right.

Raheem Sterling ran into the penalty area, kicked THE GROUND instead of THE BALL, and was awarded a penalty for doing so.

No, no one touched Sterling prior to the ground kicking. No one was even close to touching him. Despite all of this, the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Football fans on Twitter, as expected, had a complete meltdown.

Pyatov’s reaction to one of the funniest pen. calls in football history. #Sterling pic.twitter.com/nviMF8cWDP — tohajiilee (@yagizhaktan) November 7, 2018

Not saying that it's the biggest UEFA scandal involving Manchester City this week, but I've just seen the Raheem Sterling penalty decision. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 7, 2018

That is possibly the worst refereeing decision I've seen in a long time. Sterling kicks the floor and goes over (not a dive) but Matviyenko was two yards away. Viktor Kassai points to the spot, what is the assistant behind the goal there for if not to challenge that? #UCL #MCISHK — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) November 7, 2018

Can anyone name me a worse decision than the Sterling Pen? — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) November 7, 2018

He may be responsible for the funniest 'assist' of the season but now Sterling's gone and got himself on the scoresheet!



Seriously you need to watch him trip over his feet later, you won't regret it! 😅#MCISHK pic.twitter.com/i2VNI09jS5 — 90min (@90min_Football) November 7, 2018

The subsequent penalty was duly converted by Gabriel Jesus in the 24th minute, before Raheem Sterling gave the Citizens an unassailable 3-0 lead immediately after the half time interval.

This time, Sterling kicked the ball instead of the ground, and he did so with aplomb, as he curled home City's third goal of the evening from just outside the right of the penalty area.