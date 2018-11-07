West Ham New Boy Issa Diop Responds Directly to Reported Paris Saint-Germain Links

West Ham defender Issa Diop has insisted that he is committed to the club, with Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be keen on signing the 22-year-old.

Diop, who joined the Hammers for £22m during the summer, has emerged as one of his side's most important players. He has impressed during his 12 appearances for West Ham, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho even referring to him as a 'monster', following the Hammers' 3-1 victory over his side earlier this season.

🗨️ Issa Diop répond aux rumeurs de transfert en direct dans #TribuneSports pic.twitter.com/IeAuG20Q7h — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) November 4, 2018

In an interview with the beIN Sports, Diop claimed to know nothing about PSG's interest in him, instead stating that he is not considering an exit from the club.

He said: “A departure to PSG this winter? Frankly, I do not know at all, I learned the information like you, it was sent to me via social networks. If my agent knows? Maybe, you have to see with him (laughs!). I’m very good at West Ham, I enjoy discovering the Premier League every weekend.”

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Before moving to West Ham, Diop was linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs. The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona were reportedly monitoring the Frenchman, whilst Arsenal and Tottenham were also believed to be keen.

However, it was Manuel Pellegrini's side who won the race for Diop, and he has certainly been rewarding their faith with some fantastic performances.

He has formed a solid partnership with Fabian Balbuena, and the duo have combined to help West Ham recover from a shaky start to the new Premier League season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Diop has been highly rated in France for several years. He was named as captain of his former side, Toulouse, at just 20 years old and has represented his country at youth level. He is yet to make his debut for the senior international side, likely due to France's embarrassment of riches in the position, but Didier Deschamps will certainly have been monitoring Diop's performances.