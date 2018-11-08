Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Borussia Dortmund welcome Bayern Munich to Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, as the two sides face off in the 120th edition of Der Klassiker.

The league leaders prepare to host the reigning champions in what promises to be a mouth-watering tie, with the teams separated by four points at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Schwarzgelben are top of the league after a fantastic unbeaten run. However they fell to their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Meanwhile Bayern beat AEK Athens 2-0 at the Allianz Arena, almost securing qualification to the next round of the Champions League in the process. Die Roten sit third in the table, after having won six successive Bundesliga titles.

Check out our preview for Der Klassiker below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 10 November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Signal Iduna Park TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? TBC

Team News

Abdou Diallo is a concern due to fitness, so is unlikely to play on Saturday. Dortmund’s only confirmed absentee is Marcel Schmelzer, who has been out with a knee injury since September.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Bayern travel to Signal Iduna Park without three players, all sidelined through injury. Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman both have ankle injuries, while Corentin Tolisso is out due to a knee injury.

Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Bürki; Piszczek, Akanji, Zagadou, Hakimi; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Bruun Larsen; Alcacer

Bayern Munich (4-1-4-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba; Martinez; Robben, Goretzka, James, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Head to Head Record

There have been 119 competitive meetings between Dortmund and Bayern, ranging from league fixtures to Champions League finals. Bayern have the better record with 56 wins against the Schwarzgelben, who only have 30 wins to their name.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Dortmund have won just one of their last eight league meetings with Bayern, when they won 1-0 in November 2016. Bayern have had the better of them for years, including an emphatic 6-0 win in their last meeting at the Allianz Arena.



We can also expect goals in Saturday's meeting, as there has been just one goalless draw in the last 21 league fixtures between the two sides.



Recent Form

Dortmund's unbeaten run came to an end in Madrid on Wednesday, as Atletico defeated them 2-0. However, they are still yet to lose in the Bundesliga, having won seven and drawn three.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Bayern travel to Signal Iduna Park unbeaten in five, including two Champions League victories over AEK Athens. They recovered from back-to-back league defeats with back-to-back league wins, moving them up to third in the Bundesliga.



Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (6/11) Bayern Munich 2-0 AEK Athens (7/11) Wolfsburg 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (3/11) Bayern Munich 1-1 Freiburg (3/11) Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Hertha Berlin (27/10) Mainz 1-2 Bayern Munich (27/10) Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid (24/10) AEK Athens 0-2 Bayern Munich (23/10) Stuttgart 0-4 Borussia Dortmund (20/10) Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich (20/10)

Prediction

With both teams eager to get the better of their arch rivals and gain a massive three points, Der Klassiker promises to live up to its title.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Dortmund will look to continue their unbeaten run, and extend their lead at the top of the table. Meanwhile Bayern will be looking to close the gap on BVB, and fight to return to the top spot for the first time since September.

It will be a very tight affair at Signal Iduna Park, but Dortmund look likely to extend their fantastic start to the Bundesliga, and defeat their arch nemesis in the biggest game of the season. There is so much at stake on Saturday - roll on Der Klassiker.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bayern Munich





