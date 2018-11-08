Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Manchester United 'Did Nothing' to Win Away at Juventus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo insists that his former side Manchester United 'did nothing to win' during their Champions League group stage match on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old maintained his healthy habit of scoring world-class goals in Turin to break the deadlock, firing a stunning volley past a flat-footed David De Gea.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

However, substitute Juan Mata's sublime free kick brought Manchester United back into the game with just four minutes left of the match.

José Mourinho's side then turned one point into three with another set piece, although this time it was a combination of Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci who helped the ball into their own net to ensure United returned with a vital win under their belt.

"The Champions League is a special competition, where you could be winning, but can’t relax, as anything can happen," Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).

35 - Since losing 0-3 to Manchester United in the second group stage in February 2003, Juventus have lost just one of their 35 home Champions League matches in the group stages (W24 D10). Fortress. pic.twitter.com/14CXw15k26 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2018

"We dominated the game for 90 minutes, had so many chances, could’ve killed it off three or four times, but we relaxed and were punished.

"Manchester United did nothing to win the game. You can’t even talk about luck, because you have to find your own luck and in this case we just gifted it to them.

"Now we’ve got to lift our heads, as we played really well and are still top of the group."

Wednesday's result was just Juventus' second defeat at home during the Champions League group stages during the last 15 years, the other coming against Bayern Munich in 2009 during Louis van Gaal's reign in Bavaria.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Not only was upsetting the odds vital in Manchester United's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League, but the result will give the club and its fanbase a major boost ahead of the Manchester Derby this weekend.