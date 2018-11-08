Crystal Palace Set for Long Awaited Injury Boost as Joel Ward Returns to Training

Crystal Palace have received a much-needed boost in the form of defender Joel Ward returning to training.

According to football.london, the centre-back is participating in practice sessions ahead of the Eagles' clash with Tottenham at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Manager Roy Hodgson is expected to deliver a positive update on Ward in his press conference before the game.

Palace have lost four of their last five matches in the Premier League and are hoping to avoid defeat against Mauricio Pochettino's side this weekend after suffering a 3-1 loss at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday.

“I think we were unfortunate and hard done by," Ward said after the match. “I think if you looked at the game, you don’t see it as a 3-1.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“But I think they took their chances when they came, which is what Chelsea do. It’s frustrating not to come away with a point after a great move to get us back in the game. Obviously, it’s not ideal [to go in 1-0 down at halftime].

“But I think I said to the lads earlier, the positive is that we’re always going to create chances."

Ward has missed Palace's last three games with a muscle injury but is reportedly poised to return, adding more depth to Hodgson's back line.