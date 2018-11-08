Crystal Palace Set for Long Awaited Injury Boost as Joel Ward Returns to Training

By 90Min
November 08, 2018

Crystal Palace have received a much-needed boost in the form of defender Joel Ward returning to training.

According to football.london, the centre-back is participating in practice sessions ahead of the Eagles' clash with Tottenham at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Manager Roy Hodgson is expected to deliver a positive update on Ward in his press conference before the game.

Palace have lost four of their last five matches in the Premier League and are hoping to avoid defeat against Mauricio Pochettino's side this weekend after suffering a 3-1 loss at the hands of  Chelsea on Sunday.

“I think we were unfortunate and hard done by," Ward said after the match. “I think if you looked at the game, you don’t see it as a 3-1.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“But I think they took their chances when they came, which is what Chelsea do. It’s frustrating not to come away with a point after a great move to get us back in the game. Obviously, it’s not ideal [to go in 1-0 down at halftime].

“But I think I said to the lads earlier, the positive is that we’re always going to create chances."

Ward has missed Palace's last three games with a muscle injury but is reportedly poised to return, adding more depth to Hodgson's back line.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)