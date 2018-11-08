'An Incredible Performance': Pep Guardiola Lauds Manchester City After Dismantling Shakhtar Donetsk

Pep Guardiola has hailed his Manchester City side's performance after they swept Shakhtar Donetsk aside and all but booked their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

A hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus and goals from David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez proved too much for Shakhtar in a dominant display from the English champions.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking in his post-match press conference. as quoted by Manchester City's official website, Guardiola expressed his delight at Gabriel Jesus' performance, before reflecting on his side's efforts as a whole.

"It's important. Strikers live for goals but the quality of Gabriel is that it doesn't matter what happens - he always fights. You cannot have any regrets. At 2-0 he had another clear option (which he missed) but he continued to fight and help us.

"I am really happy. We made again an incredible performance in the way we attack and defend. The only problem is if we believe it is easy - it's not. We are unfortunate not to have qualified but we are so close. We need to keep and maintain that level.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

The City boss also offered his thoughts on the awarding of a controversial penalty in the first half, with the Spaniard claiming that referee's need assistance at times in order to make the correct decision.

"We realised it was not a penalty. We don't like to score goals in that situation but he [the referee] didn't realise, referees must be helped."

City will now set their sights on their derby clash with Manchester United on Sunday as they look to continue their imperious start to the Premier League season.