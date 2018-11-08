Liverpool Outcast Reportedly 'Dreams' of La Liga Return With Sevilla Offered January Move

Liverpool left back Alberto Moreno is reportedly keen on a return to former club Sevilla during the January transfer window

The Spaniard made a name for himself during Sevilla's successful 2014 UEFA Europa League campaign, under then-manager Unai Emery, but has struggled at times in the Premier League.

The Spaniard, who moved to Anfield from Andalusia in 2014 for around £12m, has made 139 appearances, but has only managed to register three in all competitions this campaign for the Reds, with Andy Robertson the first choice at left back under Jurgen Klopp.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Moreno's five-year contract expires in the summer of 2019, when could leave Liverpool for free. However, according to Marca, Liverpool have made contact with Sevilla, offering them the opportunity to acquire the full back in January in a move that would at least see the Reds pocket a fee from the sale.

The report also claims that for his part Moreno 'dreams' of returning to his boyhood club.

However, it is believed that despite the Spaniards considering the proposal, they are reluctanct to spend in January, given the fact they already have two left-backs in their squad in Guilherme Arana and Sergio Escudero.

Yet, Marca puts forward some reasons why the Spanish club may opt to re-sign their former player either in January or next summer. The fact that Moreno is a Spanish native, would help benefit the Spanish contingency requirement for UEFA competitions. His attacking approach would also complement Pablo Machín's style of play.

With Arana's contract expiring in 2022 and Escudero's in 2021, Moreno could be seen as the long-term successor at the club.





Sevilla have gotten into the habit of re-signing former players in recent years. Jesús Navas (who had a spell in the Premier League with Manchester City), Éver Banega and Aleix Vidal are just a few of the current group of players that are enjoying a second spell in Sevilla, and in January or June, Moreno could be another.