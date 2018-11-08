Man Utd's Paul Pogba Refuses to Rule Out a Move Back to Juventus Following Champions League Win

Manchester United star Paul Pogba claims that it felt 'too strange' to celebrate his side's last minute winner against his former club Juventus on Wednesday but he insists that he is fully committed to life at Old Trafford.

The World Cup-winning midfielder had a quiet game for the Red Devils back at his old stomping ground, although Pogba did play a crucial part in winning a free kick for United's equalising goal.

PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages

Pogba received a warm welcome from the Juventus supporters when the team sheets were read out ahead of kick off, and the Frenchman even stayed behind after the match to soak up the atmosphere in Turin, approaching the home fans to thank them at full time. And, when questioned about whether he would consider coming back to Juventus, Pogba refused to rule out a future move.

"Who knows? I’m with United now. There is so much talk about this, but I am happy to be playing for Manchester United," Pogba told Sky Sport Italia (via the Mirror).

"I didn't celebrate when we went 2-1 up, it felt too strange. I saw so many people that I know well. We played against a great team and we really had to win.

"It was wonderful coming back here, although it felt weird going into the 'away' locker room. I was so accustomed to the Juve one.

Very important 3points .. and amazing support from the fans ..welcome was amazing very emotional thank you 🙏🏾 @ManUtd @juventusfc #ucl pic.twitter.com/6ifqegna4J — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) November 7, 2018

"The reaction of the fans really moved me, as I missed them and Italian football. It was great to be back in this stadium, where I started out and won big trophies."

Pogba was also forced to miss Manchester United's flight back to England after the game, although that was not due to his sentimental attachment to the Bianconeri.

The Daily Mail explains that Pogba didn't get back to Manchester Airport until an hour after the rest of his teammates as he was selected for drug testing.

It is standard procedure for UEFA to select players at random to provide urine samples after every game as part of their anti-doping initiatives.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Fans will now be hopeful that Manchester United can get some rest before what could prove to be their biggest game of the season so far on Sunday during the derby against Pep Guardiola's City. The Citizens are coming into the game off the back of a 6-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.