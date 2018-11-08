Massimiliano Allegri Rues Marouane Fellaini's Influence as Juventus Lose 1-2 to Man Utd

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was left frustrated by his team's inability to make their dominance count as they were stunned by Manchester United in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent finish gave the Serie A leaders a second half lead but they wasted several big chances to double their advantage and were made to pay when United scored twice in the last five minutes.

Both of United's goals came from set pieces, with substitute Marouane Fellaini causing havoc in the box for the second. Allegri said it was naive of his team to give away free kicks with the big Belgian on the field.

"It's a disappointing defeat because the team played a good game, but you have to improve in the final third, we create a lot but we couldn't close the game out," said Allegri, quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio.

"We had to be good at not giving away fouls after they brought on Fellaini, but we gave away lots of fouls as we have often been doing lately. Against this United team we could only concede goals like that."

Juventus would have qualified for the knockout stages with a draw but they still have two games left to get that point, and Allegri took heart from the performance.

I don't think the blame is on Allegri today. Juve had enough chances to finish this off but sometimes freakish stuff happens and this was one of them. — hash (@hashim0307) November 7, 2018

"We are still leading the group, we have two games that will allow us to finish first and qualify," he said. "In the two games against United we have won one game each, but based on the performance it should not have gone like this.

"We played well, but they won't give us three points for that. Now we need to get up right away, because we have AC Milan on Sunday and this will do us good."

Juventus host Valencia in their next Champions League match on November 27 before finishing their campaign in Switzerland against Young Boys on December 12.