Newcastle vs Bournemouth Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

November 08, 2018

Struggling Newcastle face high-flying Bournemouth in one of six Premier League clashes this Saturday, as the Magpies look to build on their first win of the season against Watford last weekend. 

The long (long) trip north for Bournemouth, meanwhile, gives them the opportunity to continue their unlikely assault on the Europa League spots, and bounce back from Marcus Rashford's late sucker punch which inflicted a rare home defeat on the Cherries in their last outing. 

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Bournemouth. 


How to Watch


When Is Kick Off? Saturday 10 October
What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? St James' Park
TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday/BT Sport Score
Referee? Lee Probert

Team News

Newcastle will be without long-term absentee Florian Lejeune, and decisions are yet to be made on Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles and Yoshinori Muto, who all have mild injury concerns. Ciaran Clark is expected to return to contention after missing the Watford match through sickness.

Josh King is a doubt for Bournemouth, but other than that, it's expected to be as you were for the Cherries.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Dummet; Ritchie, Diame, Shelvey, Kenedy; Perez; Rondon
Bournemouth Begovic; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Smith; Stanislas, L. Cook, Lerma, Fraser; Brooks; Wilson 

Head to Head Record

The history of fixtures between the two sides is pretty brief, considering they've been in different divisions for the vast majority of their respective histories. They've only faced off in 10 competitive matches over the years, with five Bournemouth wins to Newcastle's three.

This is due to Bournemouth edging it in recent years, recording successive Premier League victories over the Magpies at St James' Park prior to the 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium in February. 

Newcastle's last win over Bournemouth came in the first meeting between the two sides for 23 years in 2015, winning 1-0 away from home. 

Recent Form

Newcastle have been pretty dire so far this season, but will be relieved to have recorded their first win in impressive fashion against Watford last weekend. 

Bournemouth are in many ways the exact opposite. They've been flying, and the defeat they suffered to Manchester United a week ago hardly seems as if it's going to derail what is looking like a very impressive season in the making - but you never know. 

Here's a look at each side's last five results. 


Newcastle Bournemouth
Newcastle 1-0 Watford (3/11) Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United (3/11)
Southampton 0-0 Newcastle (27/10) Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich (30/10)
Newcastle 0-1 Brighton (20/10) Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth (27/10)
Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle (6/10) Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton (20/10)
Newcastle 0-2 Leicester (29/9) Watford 0-4 Bournemouth (6/10)


Prediction

It's a tough one to call. Newcastle are much better player-for-player than their results this season have suggested, and if they play to their ability, they have enough to take Bournemouth all the way - especially with the momentum of their first win behind them.

The Cherries have been sparkling, but the late defeat to United will have knocked the stuffing out of them a bit. They're a very good side who should be desperate to bounce back with a win, but a hostile St James' Park is hardly the place you want to be going to do that, regardless of Newcastle's form.

Time to sit firmly on the fence with this one. 

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth

