Newcastle vs Bournemouth Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

Struggling Newcastle face high-flying Bournemouth in one of six Premier League clashes this Saturday, as the Magpies look to build on their first win of the season against Watford last weekend.
The long (long) trip north for Bournemouth, meanwhile, gives them the opportunity to continue their unlikely assault on the Europa League spots, and bounce back from Marcus Rashford's late sucker punch which inflicted a rare home defeat on the Cherries in their last outing.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Bournemouth.
How to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 10 October
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|15:00 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|St James' Park
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Gillette Soccer Saturday/BT Sport Score
|Referee?
|Lee Probert
Team News
|Newcastle
|Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Dummet; Ritchie, Diame, Shelvey, Kenedy; Perez; Rondon
|Bournemouth
|Begovic; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Smith; Stanislas, L. Cook, Lerma, Fraser; Brooks; Wilson
|Newcastle
|Bournemouth
|Newcastle 1-0 Watford (3/11)
|Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United (3/11)
|Southampton 0-0 Newcastle (27/10)
|Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich (30/10)
|Newcastle 0-1 Brighton (20/10)
|Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth (27/10)
|Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle (6/10)
|Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton (20/10)
|Newcastle 0-2 Leicester (29/9)
|Watford 0-4 Bournemouth (6/10)