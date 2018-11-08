Santiago Solari Hails Limitless Potential Despite 'Permanent Crisis' at Real Madrid After UCL Rout

Real Madrid's interim manager Santiago Solari claimed there is 'no roof' for his side's potential, while also admitting that Los Blancos are in a state 'permanent crisis', after the 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzeň in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Karim Benzema netted twice, with additional efforts from Casemiro and Gareth Bale ensuring Los Blancos had a 4-0 lead at half-time. Toni Kroos added a fifth after the breal to seal a third consecutive victory in all competitions for Solari's men, who all but sealed their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

As well as earning three wins from three matches, Madrid have kept three clean sheets in as many games under Solari, and when asked whether he had ever imagined the side to have started so well during his tenure, the Argentine suggested that there was nothing to stop his side from reaching their potential.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

As quoted by AS, Solari told the media: "They are capable of getting where they want to go. They don't have a limit. No roof. There will be games when the opposition do damage but it will be difficult for this team to not score. We have seen lovely goals and I enjoyed them."





With Madrid finding their scoring boots again, it seemed as though the issues of the brief Julen Lopetegui era had come to an end. However, the former Castilla coach indicated that there is always a 'crisis' at the club, even when the side are basking in glory.

"The man who asks that doesn't know Madrid, no? We are in permanent crisis even though we won the Champions League."

The result on Wednesday means that the defending European champions are just one victory away from progression into the last 16 of the competition. However, Solari mentioned that his side need to remain focused, approach each game as they come and not take anything for granted, despite such a large margin of victory.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

"If you win 5-0 there will be applause. Every game is different and you have to continue working with humility, sacrifice and ambition in front of goal and think about the next game."





Solari has, so far, helped Real Madrid transition well, following the sacking of his predecessor Lopetegui. However, when asked whether he could see himself still managing the club by the end of the season, he implied that his priority was on the league encounter against Celta de Vigo at the weekend.

He added: "I am only thinking of the next game. I can only look to the next game. The most important game is the next one and in the game at the weekend you have to focus all of our efforts."