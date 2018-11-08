The U.S. women's national team continues preparations for the 2019 Women's World Cup when taking on Portugal in a friendly on Thursday in Estoril.

The USWNT is one win shy of 500 in the history of the program, and based on how dominant it was en route to capturing the Concacaf Women's Championship last month, it would appear to be within reach. The U.S. women are undefeated in 2018, going 16-0-2 thus far, and are unbeaten in their last 26 matches (23-0-3) dating back to July of 2017.

Another milestone within reach involves Alex Morgan, who is three goals shy of 100 for her international career and enters this European trip in sensational form, having scored 24 goals in her last 24 international matches.

Morgan began the match on the bench, and the U.S. attack got off to a slow start, at least by the standards it set in the Concacaf tournament, when it made a habit of scoring early. The best early chance came on a 10th-minute set piece, when Megan Rapinoe lofted a free kick toward the far post, where Lindsey Horan was unmarked. The Portland Thorns star whiffed on her volley attempt, though, keeping the score 0-0.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The U.S. women close their European trip by taking on World Cup-bound Scotland in Paisley on Tuesday, Nov. 13.