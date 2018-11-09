Alexis Sanchez Doubtful for Manchester Derby After Suffering Injury in Juventus Win

Alexis Sanchez could miss this Sunday's Manchester derby, as he faces a quick turnaround to recover from a 'dead leg' suffered in Wednesday's dramatic win over Juventus.

With United trailing 1-0 in the 79th minute, Sanchez - deputising for the injured Romelu Lukaku - had to be withdrawn after suffering what appeared to be a thigh injury.

Alexis Sanchez suffered a thigh injury in Wednesday's win against Juventus in the #UCL and is a doubt to face Manchester City on Sunday. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) November 9, 2018

A late strike from Juan Mata and subsequent own-goal from Alex Sandro soon after turned things round and sparked wild celebrations in the United camp, but now the dust has settled, Mourinho and co face a potential shortage of forwards for the upcoming derby, according to the Mail.

Sanchez' potential injury puts the squeeze on Romelu Lukaku to get back to match fitness after missing the Juventus and prior Bournemouth match with a hamstring injury, but is reportedly back in training and could return for the derby.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

While it's unclear how likely he is to return to the starting lineup for the first time in a fortnight, after being dropped due to form for United's clash with Everton, the club and fans alike will be hoping at least one of the duo is fit to lead the line for the short trip to the Etihad.

If not, it's likely one of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial will be selected as a central striker, after reports that the latter's recent impressive form has led to positive talks with the club over a potential new contract.

Martial has been recalled to the France squad thanks to his brilliant run of form! 👏 https://t.co/bbxG9iRuL5 — 90min (@90min_Football) November 8, 2018

Martial has scored five goals in his last four Premier League appearances and earned himself a recall to the France squad in the process.