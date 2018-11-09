Arsenal Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Named Premier League Player of the Month for October

By 90Min
November 09, 2018

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named Premier League Player of the Month for October after scoring five goals in three appearances during the month in question.


Aubameyang is the first player from Gabon to win the prestigious prize and follows Lucas Moura (August) and Eden Hazard (September) in receiving the accolade so far this season. He beat Ross Barkley, Fernandinho, Anthony Martial, Mathew Ryan and Callum Wilson.

The Gunners star was only named on the bench as his team kicked off the month against Fulham but still found time to score twice in the 28 minutes he was on the pitch in the 5-1 win. He also laid on a goal for Aaron Ramsey, which has been named October's Goal of the Month.

He remained a substitute in the following game against Leicester, falling after the October international break, and once again emerged from the bench to great effect. His brace proved decisive as Arsenal completed a 3-1 comeback win.

Aubameyang then added to his October tally in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

"I'm just trying to improve every day, trying to work a lot but I'm happy to be here in the Premier League and I try to do my best. I can do better," he told PremierLeague.com.

"We have to continue on the way we are doing things. I hope we will finish in the first four. It would be good to qualify for the Champions League."

Aubameyang will next be in action as Arsenal take on Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Remembrance Sunday.

