Chelsea vs Everton Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form & Team News

Chelsea look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Sunday as they welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge, with the visitors seeking their fifth win in their last six outings.

Emphatic wins against Burnley and Crystal Palace in recent weeks have seen the Blues maintain pressure on league leaders Manchester City, who find themselves two points clear of the chasing pack. Sunday however, presents Maurizio Sarri's side with an excellent chance to gain momentum and points on their league rivals with City taking on Manchester United at the Etihad in Sunday's late kick-off.

On the flip side, Everton come into this fixture with their confidence continuing to rise following a steady start to their Premier League campaign. Marco Silva's side appear to be adjusting to the tactics employed by their Portuguese manager, and in Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, they have one of the most in-form players in the division.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Premier League encounter:

How to Watch

When is Kick Off? Sunday 11th November What Time is Kick Off? 14:15 (BST) Where is it Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel? Sky Sports Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has a near fully fit squad to select from, with midfielder Marco van Ginkel the only certain absence with the Netherlands international continuing his recovery from a knee ligament injury.

Alvaro Morata looks set to lead the line again for the Blues after his impressive two goal showing against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Marco Silva is sweating over the fitness of star man Richarlison, with the six goal Brazilian suddenly emerging as a late doubt after failing to train on Thursday. Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will vie to replace him in the starting line-up should he fail to recover in time for the game.

James McCarthy is the Toffees only other absentee, with the Irishman still recovering from a double leg fracture sustained against West Brom last season.

Predicted Lineups





Chelsea Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luíz, Alonso; Kanté, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Morata, Hazard. Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Gomes, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Tosun.

Head to Head Record

Sarri's side have won 73 of their previous 179 encounters with Everton, the Toffees have overcome their hosts on 54 occasions, and will be determined to close that gap on Sunday.

If recent encounters between the two sides are anything to go by, Sunday's game is likely to be a stroll for Chelsea, with the Blues having won four of their last five matches against the Toffees, including a 5-0 rout back in 2016 when Eden Hazard netting twice.

Ominously, the tricky Belgian looks back to his best again this term and Everton will be fearful of history repeating itself.

Recent Form



Chelsea's early season form has been nothing short of sensational; they remain unbeaten in the league along with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Successive draws to West Ham and Liverpool had seemingly halted the Blues flawless opening to the season, though to their credit Sarri's players have bounced back and won three of their last four league games in convincing fashion.

Marco Silva has seemingly settled on a system that, for the time being at least, works well for his players after a summer of significant recruitment at Goodison Park.

Summer signings Andre Gomes, Bernard and Richarlison have given Silva's side dynamism in midfield and attack while Lucas Digne and fellow Frenchman Kurt Zouma have brought youth and pace to an ageing defence.

Gylfi Sigurdsson will be the man to watch for Chelsea's defence on Sunday, with the Icelandic international looking back to his lively up best in recent weeks. He will still feel that he has a point to prove on Merseyside, having set the Toffees back £40m when signing from Swansea last summer.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last 5 fixtures:

Chelsea Everton BATE Borisov 0-1 Chelsea (08/11) Everton 3-1 Brighton (03/11) Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace (04/11) Man United 2-1 Everton (28/10) Chelsea 3-2 Derby (31/10) Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace (21/10) Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (28/10) Leicester 1-2 Everton (06/10) Chelsea 3-1 BATE Borisov (25/10) Everton 1-1 Southampton (02/10)

Prediction

Chelsea have looked dangerous in recent weeks and the return to form of the much maligned Alvaro Morata will please Sarri. He knows how clinical the Spaniard can be from his time in Italy, and will hope his goalscoring touch is here to stay.

Eden Hazard has also sparkled this season, scoring eight goals and four assists in all competitions. He looks back to his best after struggling for his best form last season, with 'Sarri-ball' seemingly suiting his style of play far better than Antonio Conte's wing-back's system.

Everton also pose a threat in attack and will be eager to build on encouraging recent displays against Brighton and Manchester United. Their new look side possesses more flair and guile in midfield than in previous seasons - and Marco Silva will be quietly confident of leaving Stamford Bridge with a share of the spoils on Sunday.

Chelsea should have enough in the tank to see off their opponents though, even if the margin is just by the odd goal.

Prediction Chelsea 2-1 Everton