Fred Reveals the Key Reason He Rejected Man City & Joined Man Utd Instead

By 90Min
November 09, 2018

Fred has revealed that his admiration for Jose Mourinho was the main factor which convinced him to join Manchester United instead of Manchester City.

The 25-year-old joined United in a £52m move from Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in June. He has since played seven times in the Premier League, scoring once against Wolves.

Manchester City had approached Fred twice at the start of 2018 but eventually chose to take their interest elsewhere. But when United came calling, he didn't need asking twice.

"That’s true, I received an offer from them [City] and even talked to my Brazilian team-mates who play for our neighbours," Fred told FourFourTwo.

"They were trying to convince me to join them, but in the end it didn’t happen. Then it was the summer and, as I said, there were other offers, including from United. I quickly decided that was the right move for me.

"Mourinho is a top, top professional and every player likes to work with such a winner. I’m learning things from him, that’s for sure. He can be quite strict, but that’s part of his job. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"He’s also friendly and funny off the pitch, and jokes with us in the dressing room. Jose was crucial in my decision to join Manchester United and I’m grateful for his interest in my football."

Manchester City have four Brazilian players on their squad, one of whom - Fernandinho - also made the switch from Donetsk to Manchester in 2013.

Fred is just the seventh Brazilian to play for United and only the second in their current squad, joining academy product Andreas Pereira.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)