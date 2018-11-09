Jurgen Klopp Facing Battle to Keep 'Frozen Out' Simon Mignolet at Liverpool Beyond January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is facing a battle to keep second-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet at Anfield beyond January.

The Belgian, who was denied a move from Merseyside last summer, has reiterated his desire to leave the club amid transfer speculation.

According to Dutch regional newspaper Het Belang Van Limburg, Ligue 1 side Nice are reportedly interested in the 30-year-old, whose contract runs out in 2021.

The French club are managed by former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, who is said to be keen to bolster his goalkeeping options, describing Mignolet as ‘top of his wish list.’

Having witnessed the world-record arrival of Allison and seen fellow keeper Loris Karius leave on a season-long loan to Besiktas, the former Sunderland stopper has been limited to first team opportunities.

The Belgium international has made over 150 appearances for the Reds and was part of his side’s title race in 2013/14 – eventually won by Manchester City.

However, Allison’s introduction has meant Mignolet’s only appearance so far this season came in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup third round defeat to Chelsea in September, while Karius has made eleven appearances for the Turkish side.

It’s not the first time Mignolet has spoken out about his future.

In August, was subject of criticism from Klopp after comments made surrounding his decision to allow Karius to move – and it seems the back-up keeper remains in the leaving camp.

However, the Red’s are short on goalkeeping options, with Kamil Grabara taking up third spot.

Having signed from Polish top flight outfit Ruch Chorzow in 2016, the Polish Youth international is yet to make a senior appearance.

With Mignolet’s first team appearances looking unlikely and Klopp’s firm stance on his ambition to depart, it could be a long season for Liverpool’s frustrated figure in goal.