Leicester vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

Leicester host Burnley at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with an emotional atmosphere in store as Claude Puel's side play their first home game following the tragic passing of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.





The Foxes go into the game in 10th place, and will be hopeful of building on their win away at Cardiff last weekend. The Foxes have won two and drawn one of their last five matches, and will be hoping to add more consistency to their league form.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Burnley meanwhile have struggled this season, with the dreaded Europa League curse seemingly having struck Sean Dyche's side. Many thought their early exit from the competition would help steady their league form, but the Clarets have continued to struggle despite the reduced fixture congestion. They currently sit in 15th in the league, and have convincingly lost their last three games.

Here's 90min's preview of Saturday's game.

How to Watch





When is Kick Off? Saturday, 10th November What Time is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where is it Played? King Power Stadium TV Coverage/Live Stream Soccer Saturday/Final Score Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Leicester have no new injury concerns, meaning that Claude Puel has a full squad to choose from. Striker Jamie Vardy was recalled for the game against Cardiff last weekend after overcoming a stomach issue, and will be hoping to lead the Foxes to victory once more in the lone striker role.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Burnley are still without England international goalkeeper Nick Pope, meaning Joe Hart is likely to keep his place in goal. Ben Gibson is also still on the sidelines, but there are no fresh injury concerns for Sean Dyche following last weekend's defeat away to West Ham.

Changes are expected to be made, however, with the Clarets having conceded an astonishing 13 goals in their last three games.

Predicted Lineups





Leicester Schmeichel; Periera, Morgan, Maguire, Chillwell; Mendy, Ndidi, Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy Burnley Hart; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Defour, Brady; Vydra, Barnes

Head to Head Record

With both sides having being promoted and relegated from the Premier League in recent years, they have actually only clashed six times in recent times. Leicester edge their head-to-head record, having picked up three victories in those meetings - drawing one and losing two.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

The Clarets are ahead in terms of their overall record against each other though - with 110 meetings having taken place between the two. Burnley have won 45 of those games, with 30 resulting in a draw and Leicester winning 35 on occasions.

Recent Form

After losing two games in a row, Leicester have been able to stop the rot by first drawing at home to West Ham, before bagging a crucial victory away at Cardiff.

In contrast, Burnley have been in freefall recently, suffering heavy defeat after heavy defeat. Two of those losses have come against heavy hitters Manchester City and Chelsea, but it's last week's calamitous loss at West Ham that will cause most concern.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Joe Hart is now firmly in the habit of picking the ball out from the back of his net, and he will be desperate to keep a clean sheet (or even just concede less than four) against the former Premier League champions.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Leicester Burnley Cardiff 0 - 1 Leicester (03/11) West Ham 4 - 2 Burnley (03/11) Leicester 1 - 1 West Ham (27/10) Burnley 0 - 4 Chelsea (28/10) Arsenal 3 - 1 Leicester (22/10) Manchester City 5 - 0 Burnley (20/10) Leicester 1 - 2 Everton (06/10) Burnley 1 - 1 Huddersfield (06/10) Newcastle 0 - 2 Leicester (29/09) Cardiff 1 - 2 Burnley (30/09)

Prediction

Leicester have an additional motivation for success on Saturday, and the atmosphere at the King Power Stadium may spur the team on to victory.

Leicester are the only side to score in every #PL match they've played in this season (11 matches)#CARLEI pic.twitter.com/jUwGRWDSBs — Premier League (@premierleague) November 3, 2018

With a Burnley side low on confidence, it's hard to see them getting a result from the game. That said, the Clarets have more than enough going forward to cause Leicester some trouble, so the game will be far from easy for the home side.







The Foxes should have enough in the tank though to get the job done.





Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Burnley