Liverpool & Arsenal Among European Clubs Monitoring 18-Year-Old Belgian Wonderkid

18-year-old striker Cyril Ngonge has apparently attracted the interest of Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool, following an impressive start to the season for Belgian side Club Brugge.

Ngonge has scored four goals in as many outings in the UEFA Champions Youth League for his side this term. That form has seen the forward emerge as one of Belgium’s brightest prospects and one which clubs around Europe have apparently taken notice of.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs around the continent seeking to prise Ngonge away from Club Brugge before he establishes an even greater reputation for himself, thereby driving up his price tag.

However, it is said that the two Premier League clubs are not alone in tracking the youngster’s progress, as a number of other clubs are also interested in Ngonge, whilst Club Brugge are said to be keen to hold onto their starlet.

Ngonge, a left footed attacker, would add further depth and more exciting potential to either Arsenal or Liverpool, with both sides already bustling with a wealth of firepower and young talent.

Unai Emery has already displayed a keen eye for developing young players since arriving at the Emirates, having handed 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe yet another start for the Gunners during their 0-0 draw with Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Eddie Nketiah is also among the exciting young attacking stars on the books at the Emirates, whilst Reiss Nelson is making waves on loan at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, ahead of a likely return and greater level of first team involvement for Arsenal next season.

Jurgen Klopp boasts a formidable strike force of his own at Liverpool. However, with the likes of Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge struggling to find consistent form and game time in the first team and Dominic Solanke struggling to make his mark at Anfield, the potential signing of Ngonge could be an exciting injection of fresh attacking talent for Liverpool.