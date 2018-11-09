Liverpool vs Fulham Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Both sides come into this game following disappointing results. Liverpool followed up a draw against Arsenal in the Premier League, a game they will feel they should have won, with a surprise 2-0 loss away to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Fulham, who currently sit bottom of the Premier League after 11 games, have lost six on the bounce in all competitions. Their sole Premier League victory so far came back in August.

After losing their last fixture 1-0 away to Huddersfield Town, another loss may signify the end of Slaviša Jokanović's tenure as Fulham manager, with Scott Parker among those touted to take over.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Sunday's clash is very important for both clubs looking to steer away from crisis. Here's everything you need to know about this one.

How to Watch

When is Kick Off? Sunday 11 November What Time is Kick Off? 12:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

For the Reds, midfielder Naby Keita is set to be fit for selection after overcoming a hamstring injury. Xherdan Shaqiri is also available after being omitted from the squad for their trip to Belgrade for political reasons.

In defence, both Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold were doubts to play on Sunday, but Jurgen Klopp has since claimed he has a near full squad for the fixture.

That means club captain Jordan Henderson will be hoping he can make it into the starting lineup following a hamstring injury.

Fulham have no fresh injury worries aside from Joe Bryan, who continues his recovery from a hamstring issue of his own.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Alisson; Gomez, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson;, Milner, Wijnaldum, Saqiri; Mané, Firmino, Salah Fulham Rico; Christie, Odoi, Le Marchand, R Sessegnon; Zambo Anguissa, Cairney, Seri; Vietto, Mitrović, Schürrle

Head-to-Head Record

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The two sides have not faced each other very often in recent years, with 2018/19 marking Fulham's return to the top flight for the first time in five seasons.

Of the 67 fixtures played between these two sides, Liverpool have won 39 matches to Fulham's 12, with 16 clashes finishing in a draw.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in February 2014, when a last-minute penalty from Steven Gerrard secured all three points in an enthralling 3-2 victory for Liverpool.

Recent Form

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool's humbling loss away to Red Star in midweek will give the Cottagers hope that they can pick up the morale boosting result they so desperately need.

However, Jürgen Klopp will be hoping his side can come out on top against Fulham as a win on Sunday would see the Reds go top if Chelsea and Manchester City drop points.

Fulham have not won a game in the Premier League since they defeated Burnley 4-2 at home at the end of August. This miserable run, which has seen them lose each of their last five matches, means they are currently bottom of the Premier League.

Here are each side's results in their last five fixtures:

Liverpool Fulham Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool (6/11) Huddersfield Town 1-0 Fulham (5/11) Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (3/11) Manchester City 2-0 Fulham (1/11) Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City (27/10) Fulham 0-3 AFC Bournemouth (27/10) Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade (24/10) Cardiff City 4-2 Fulham (20/10) Huddersfield Town 0-1 Liverpool (20/10) Fulham 1-5 Arsenal (7/10)

Prediction

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

Although Liverpool have been rather off-colour in recent weeks, they certainly possess enough firepower to dispatch a Fulham side who are currently having problems in all areas of the pitch.

The men from west London cannot seem to buy a win at the moment, and defeat here may spell the end for Slaviša Jokanović.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Fulham