Marco Silva Admits Everton Sweating on Fitness of Key Summer Signing Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Everton fans are anxiously waiting to see if Richarlison will start against Chelsea on Sunday after the Brazilian forward didn't train on Thursday.

The 21-year-old scored twice in last weekend's 3-1 victory over Brighton to take his goal tally for the season to six, but it is believed that he picked up a slight ankle knock which has troubled him throughout the week.

🗣 MS: "@Richarlison97 didn't do the whole training session today, he did some individual work. There is a doubt but we will see tomorrow." #EFChttps://t.co/4mwvrr1D11 — Everton (@Everton) November 9, 2018

Marco Silva admitted in his pre-match press conference that the Brazilian is a doubt for the weekend's game, having missed some of training on both Thursday and Friday, explaining that there is 'some doubt' over his forward's availability ahead of a late fitness test on Saturday.

Silva raided his former club Watford to bring Richarlison to Goodison Park in the summer for £50m, which many observers considered to be an astronomical fee at the time.

However, the Brazilian has justified his price tag so far. He scored twice on his debut against Wolves and found the net against Southampton and Leicester, before his classy brace saw off Brighton last week.

Only Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eden Hazard have scored more Premier League goals than Richarlison this season.

Richarlison's early season form also earned him his first call up to the Brazil senior squad in September and he scored twice on his first start against El Salvador in Washington. He has been included in their squad to face Uruguay and Cameroon later this month.

After a slow start to the season, Everton have won four of their last five games to sit ninth in the Premier League.