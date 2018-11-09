Marco Silva Admits Everton Sweating on Fitness of Key Summer Signing Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By 90Min
November 09, 2018

Everton fans are anxiously waiting to see if Richarlison will start against Chelsea on Sunday after the Brazilian forward didn't train on Thursday.

The 21-year-old scored twice in last weekend's 3-1 victory over Brighton to take his goal tally for the season to six, but it is believed that he picked up a slight ankle knock which has troubled him throughout the week.

Marco Silva admitted in his pre-match press conference that the Brazilian is a doubt for the weekend's game, having missed some of training on both Thursday and Friday, explaining that there is 'some doubt' over his forward's availability ahead of a late fitness test on Saturday.

Silva raided his former club Watford to bring Richarlison to Goodison Park in the summer for £50m, which many observers considered to be an astronomical fee at the time.

However, the Brazilian has justified his price tag so far. He scored twice on his debut against Wolves and found the net against Southampton and Leicester, before his classy brace saw off Brighton last week.

Only Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eden Hazard have scored more Premier League goals than Richarlison this season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Richarlison's early season form also earned him his first call up to the Brazil senior squad in September and he scored twice on his first start against El Salvador in Washington. He has been included in their squad to face Uruguay and Cameroon later this month.

After a slow start to the season, Everton have won four of their last five games to sit ninth in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)