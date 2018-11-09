Milan vs Juventus Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan host Juventus at San Siro as two of Italy's most successful sides come together this weekend.

Gennaro Gattuso's side welcome Serie A table toppers Juventus looking to end a poor recent run of form against the Old Lady, with the Rossoneri winning just one of the previous 16.

Back to training with Milan in sight 👀



https://t.co/GD2V9PJqbE pic.twitter.com/RsV2ZlkowB — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 8, 2018

Massimiliano Allegri has overseen I Bianconeri's best ever start to a Serie A season, and should be feeling confident despite Wednesday night's shock home defeat to Manchester United.





Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 11 November What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream Eleven Sports Referee? Paolo Mazzoleni

Team News





Gennaro Gattuso has a host of injuries to deal with ahead of Sunday night's crunch fixture, although he has insisted that his side will not sit crying as they prepare for the visit of Juventus.



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Mateo Musacchio had to be stretchered off in the 1-1 draw with Real Betis with suspected concussion, although it has been said Gattuso is hopeful he will recover in time to play.

However, Milan will be missing Lucas Biglia and Mattia Caldara who are long term absentees, while Hakan Calhanoglu, Gonzalo Higuain, Giacomo Bonaventura and Davide Calabria all face late fitness tests.

Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic didn't feature against Manchester United as they recovered from respective injuries and both should find themselves on the Juve bench on Sunday.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Allegri has been rotating Medhi Benatia with Giorgio Chiellini at centre back, but it is expected the Juve boss will opt for his tried and tested Leonardo Bonucci-Chiellini partnership. Douglas Costa is still recovering from a knock and is expected to miss out.

Predicted Lineups

Milan Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bonaventura, Bakayoko; Suso, Calhanoglu, Higuain. Juventus Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record





These two Italian giants share a huge history, and this weekend will mark the 229th competitive fixture between the pair. The Old Lady have won 88 of these fixtures, with the Rossoneri securing 67 wins, leaving 73 draws.



PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

Juventus have began to assert sheer dominance in the fixture, winning five of the last five. Although, Milan did win the Supercoppa Italiana on penalties 4-3 in 2016.

Recent Form





Milan are currently ten points off the league leaders as they aim to close the gap this weekend. Their recent league form has been promising, despite losing the Milan derby 1-0, they have picked up 12 points from a possible 15 and occupy fourth spot in Serie A.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

On the other hand, Juventus are simply on another planet. Despite the fact they could've comfortably scored four against Manchester United, they paid for their complacency and fell to a 2-1 defeat.

However, with ten wins from 11 Serie A matches, this is the best start they have ever made in a league season and look on course for an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Milan Juventus Real Betis 1-1 Milan (8/11) Juventus 1-2 Manchester United (7/11) Udinese 0-1 Milan (4/11) Juventus 3-1 Cagliari (3/11) Milan 2-0 Genoa (31/10) Empoli 1-2 Juventus (27/10) Milan 3-2 Sampdoria (28/10) Manchester United 0-1 Juventus (23/10) Milan 1-2 Real Betis (25/10) Juventus 1-1 Genoa (20/10)

Prediction





Milan welcome Juventus with both teams in strong Serie A form. Milan have accumulated 12 points from a possible 15, whereas Juventus have secured 13 points from 15.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Milan haven't suffered defeat since the Milan derby and should be feel the added boost of playing in front of their own fans. However, with so many injuries, Gattuso will have his work cut out to stop this free flowing Juve side.

Juventus are yet to lose in Serie A, and the Manchester United defeat was their first in all competitions this season and Allregi will be expecting to see a response.

AC Milan will put up a fight, but expect Juve to get back to winning ways at the expense of their old rivals.