Ross Barkley Prepared for Hostile Reception Ahead of First Return to Goodison Park With Chelsea

Ross Barkley has opened up on his January move from Everton to Chelsea, and says he is 'looking forward' to returning to Goodison Park, despite acknowledging he might face some hostility.

It will be the first time Barkley has returned to the club where he made his first-team breakthrough seven years ago, and he's returning in impressive form, having scored three and assisted three in his last four Premier League appearances.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his return, Barkley admitted: "I don't think it will be the best reception.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"There might be a few who might say a few good things.

"I'm not nervous, I'm excited to play against my former club and team-mates - I understand how some of them play, so that could be an advantage for me.

"On the day I might get a few nerves as it will feel a bit strange. I'm looking forward to catching up with some of the staff there who I used to get on really well with."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Barkley made 179 appearances for Everton, scoring 27 goals, but stagnated due to injuries in his final season prior to his move to London.

Despite this, however, Barkley added that he achieved his "dreams" while playing for his boyhood club, but admits that the move came at the right time.

"I achieved my dream of playing for Everton, from a young age I always dreamed of scoring for Everton," he continued.

JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

"In my living room I always used to tell my mum 'one day I'll score for Everton' and when that happened it was unbelievable for me. I tried to achieve success there but sometimes these things happen in football.

"Coming to Chelsea was a big challenge for me. I was approaching 25 and I felt looking back I could have improved a lot more. At Chelsea I knew I'd improve a lot quicker around better players, world-class players."





Barkley heads north with Chelsea looking to sustain the Blues' pursuit of the Premier League and extend their undefeated run in the competition to 13 games.