Spurs Chasing Serie A Defender After Ignoring Him as a Free Agent in the Summer

By 90Min
November 09, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have sent scouts to watch Genoa defender Koray Gunter, with a view to adding depth to their back line. 

The player only just joined the Italian side this past summer, securing a deal with the Serie A outfit after being released by Galatasaray and has been rather impressive in his new jersey, having signed on a free transfer.

PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages

CalcioMercato report that the player is attracting a lot of attention from other Serie A clubs, however, with AC Milan considering his services as they look for cover for Mattia Cladara, who was acquired from Juventus in the summer.

Spurs, on the other hand, are understood to be actively seeking defenders, given the uncertainty surrounding Toby Alderweireld's future, although Mauricio Pochettino has put his faith in Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth of late – the latter rewarding that faith by giving away two penalties against Wolves last weekend. 


Meanwhile, the manager's future has been under question as of late, but he attempted to put an end to the rumours in a press conference this week.

"Look, I am so focused on my job at Tottenham," he said this week. "A new rumour appears every day. That rumour you tell me and the opposite appeared [in the media] the other day. Many things happen.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"The most important thing is people need to know I am so focused on Tottenham, I am so responsible in my job and our fans need to know that and of course [chairman] Daniel Levy needs to know I am so focused on Tottenham, working so hard trying to help the club to achieve all that we want.

"Rumours are rumours and always happen, not only at Tottenham but every team. You can do nothing [about speculation]."

