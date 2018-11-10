Arsenal Provide Fitness Update on 6 First Team Stars Ahead of Clash With Wolves

Arsenal's current defensive injury crisis shows signs of easing, the club providing an update on the fitness of several first team players ahead of the weekend's action. Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates on Sunday, as the Gunners look to extend their 15 match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The club have had several injuries over the past few weeks - especially in defensive areas - but have seen the likes of Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac make returns to the first team squad.

The club have since provided updates on several more first team players. Defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Nacho Monreal could both return against the Midlands side, with the pair's respective hamstring injuries being assessed.





Mohamed Elneny is expected to return to training in the next week after a thigh injury, whilst Laurent Koscielny is being eased back into training after his substantial knee injury suffered at the tail end of last season. Konstantinos Mavropanos will return to training before the end of the month, but striker Danny Welbeck faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.





Welbeck picked up a sickening ankle injury during the club's Europa League tie against Sporting on Thursday which left his teammates visibly distraught on the pitch.

Speaking after the match, Arsenal manager Unai Emery spoke of the effect Welbeck's injury had on the rest of the Arsenal players, saying: “This is the worst news tonight. It’s clear he was playing well and had chances. His injury also affected the mentality of the players as they could see it was a big injury.

“When one player suffers an injury like that the mind thinks of the player first. I think the players were concentrated for the match but when we finished the first thing was to ask about him [Welbeck]. He’s a very good person. He has a big commitment to us. This injury is very big for him and us."