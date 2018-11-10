'Average at Best': West Ham Fans Take Aim at Midfielder's Performance After Huddersfield Draw

By 90Min
November 10, 2018

Whilst West Ham fans will feel disappointed having only secured a draw against a struggling Huddersfield side, it could've been much worse.

The visitors went behind after just six minutes after the Hammers lost possession cheaply, handing possession to Alex Pritchard, who slotted the ball home to score Huddersfield's second home goal of the season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It looked as though the Terriers were on their way to securing a famous win, but Felipe Anderson came to the Hammers' rescue as he struck with just 15 minutes remaining to earn Manuel Pellegrini's men a valuable point.

West Ham will be disappointed not to have taken advantage of the misfortune of Brighton - sat just one place above them in the Premier League table - after they slipped up earlier on in the day against Cardiff, and fans were certainly left frustrated after a number of poor performances on the day, none more so than Pedro Obiang.

Ben Early/GettyImages

The midfielder had a game to forget with his disappointing afternoon ending just after the hour mark when he was subbed off, and fans were quick to take to Twitter to slate the Spaniard.

The upcoming international break will at least give Obiang two weeks to work on his game and look ahead as he looks to put the performance behind him and instead look ahead to try and help West Ham climb the Premier League table.

The Hammers will next host the reigning champions Manchester City at the London Stadium before travelling to St James Park to face a struggling Newcastle United side in two crucial games for Pellegrini's men.

