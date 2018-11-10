Cardiff 2-1 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Late Bamba Goal Wins it for Bluebirds

Sol Bamba's late goal snatched a win for Cardiff City against Brighton, after the Seagulls played the majority of the match with ten men.



With time running out for Cardiff to find a winner, Bamba was on hand to fire the ball home after an almighty goalmouth scramble which saw the Bluebirds hit the post and bar – although replays showed that Bamba was offside in the buildup to the goal.

In what was a lively first half, the home side netted inside six minutes as centre-half Lewis Dunk headed home following poor marking at a free kick.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

They were pegged back shortly afterwards though, Kadeem Harris seeing his cross deflected off Gaëtan Bong and into the path of Callum Paterson, who headed home from inside the six yard box to bring the scores level.





Brighton fought gallantly after being reduced to ten men when midfielder Dale Stephens was shown a straight red card for a rash, studs up tackle on Greg Cunningham.

The game looked to be petering out into a draw as the Seagulls held on but, to the delight of the Cardiff fans, Bamba's goal in the dying moments secured only a second win in nine games for the men from south Wales.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

CARDIFF CITY





Key Talking Point





After seven defeats in their last eight games, Cardiff will be pleased to have put an end to their wretched run of form.

Neil Warnock will be mightily relieved to win his 100th game in charge of the Bluebirds, providing a much needed boost of confidence to a team who will cherish every point in the relegation battle at the end of the season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Etheridge (7), Ecuele Manga (7), Morrison (6), Bamba (8), Cunningham (6), Camarasa (7), Gunnarsson (7), Ralls (6), Harris (8*), Murphy (8), Paterson (7).





Substitutes: Peltier (6), Hoilett (6), Reid (6).

STAR MAN





Kadeem Harris produced an impressive display on his Premier League debut. His desire to make things happen was rewarded with an assist for Cardiff's goal. His energy and exuberance in the final third meant he was unlucky to see a brilliant curling effort from outside the box hit the crossbar.





WORST PLAYER





Joe Ralls did not have his best day in midfield. He would have hoped to create more against a side who were a man down for the entirety of the second half.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION





Key Talking Point





The main source of frustration for Brighton will be Stephens' red card – and the midfielder will know that he cost his side dearly.

Manager Chris Hughton will be wondering what might have been. The Seagulls boss will be pleased that his side almost managed to gain a point, but will be in agony over the late winner.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ryan (7), Montoya (7), Duffy (7), Dunk (8*), Bong (7), Knockaert (6), Stephens (2), Kayal (7), Izquierdo (6), March (4), Murray (5).





Substitutes: Bissouma (6), Andone (6).

STAR MAN





Defender Lewis Dunk was rock-solid once again for his side. His goal was crucial, but it was his work at the back that proved invaluable for his side. He has formed an excellent partnership with Shane Duffy in the heart of defence, and their leadership so nearly earned Brighton a point.





WORST PLAYER





Stephens put his team in serious jeopardy with a moment of madness. It was a needless challenge to make, and manager Chris Hughton will be furious that his midfielder made such a bone-headed decision.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Looking Ahead

The upcoming international break means that each side will not play again in the Premier League for two weeks. Cardiff's next fixture sees them travel to Everton on Saturday, 24 November for a 3pm kickoff.

Brighton's next game sees them play at the same time, welcoming Leicester City.