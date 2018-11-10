Eddie Howe Rules Out Selling Key Man After Brilliant Start to New Season

November 10, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has reiterated his desire to keep hold of striker Callum Wilson following his fine start to the season. 

The 26-year-old has six goals and four assists in the Premier League so far this season, with his recent form seeing the striker earn his first call up for the senior England squad, as well as being linked with a potential January move to Chelsea.

Despite speculation regarding a possible move to a top six club, Howe has insisted that Wilson, who recently signed a new contract at the club until 2022, will remain at the Vitality Stadium, as the Bournemouth boss looks to retain the squad he has built on the south coast. 

Asked about whether he'd consider selling Wilson by the Daily Echo, he replied: "Of course not. From my position, sitting here as the manager, I’m looking to build a team.

"I still feel we are a relatively new team with this group of players and the signings we made in the summer. I’m really pleased with how the squad is set up and the structure of it and I don’t want to break that."

The Cherries have made a fine start to the new season, and currently sit in sixth place after winning six of their opening 11 Premier League games, while they've drawn two and lost the other three. 

Next for Bournemouth is the long trip up north to face Newcastle, with a win putting them level on points with Arsenal in fourth place, with the Gunners playing later in the weekend following their Europa League excursions. 

