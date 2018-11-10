Former England Under-21 International Claims Tottenham Target Was Disappointed to Miss Out on Move

Television pundit and former Nottingham Forest player David Prutton has weighed in on the situation of Aston Villa's 23-year-old talisman Jack Grealish.

The midfielder has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, and was heavily linked with a move to north London in the summer, but the move failed to materialise – and Prutton has claimed that the former England Under-21 international was left disappointed.

Prutton told Express Sport: "Grealish was a little disappointed [that the move didn’t happen] and I’ve had this discussion with a lot of people.

"When Grealish is at his best, he’s a technically gifted footballer who is capable of real ingenuity and creativity. But, the fact he’s only scored three Championship goals, astounds me. You’re talking about a player like this with a goal return like that."

Grealish has made 128 appearances for Villa, netting 10 goals. The midfielder has found it difficult this season though, scoring just once in 18 appearances and providing two assists. However, Prutton said that a move to a bigger side could help him improve his form, considering the quality of players around him.

"There is the whole theory that players step up a level when they’re surrounded by better players. Dele Alli is an example of that although admittedly he was a slow burner. There’s a school of thought that Grealish would be in the same position."

Tottenham offered £25m in the summer, £5m short of Villa's asking price, but Prutton suggested that Grealish needs to improve in order to earn his price tag and truly deserve a move to Spurs.

"But I think, for the prices they’re talking about, over the course of a season I still think he can control games more and dictate the tempo."