Jamie Carragher Admits Raheem Sterling Was Right to Leave Liverpool for 'Footballing Reasons'

Former Liverpool defender and television pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that ex-Reds star Raheem Sterling's decision to join Manchester City was the correct call in footballing terms.

The 23-year-old England international drew plenty of criticism from fans and pundits alike, following his £49m move to the Etihad from Anfield in 2015, but he has gone on to win a league title and the EFL Cup with the Citizens.

Sterling, who has recently penned a lucrative three-year contract extension (reportedly worth £300,000 a week) with City, had a terrific campaign with the Sky Blues last season, netting 18 times and providing 15 assists in their league success.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Sterling has also already been involved in 14 goals in as many appearances this season, as Pep Guardiola's side hunt down more trophies.

While many Liverpool fans will never forgive Sterling for leaving, he has an unlikely ally in Carragher, who understands the choice.

Carragher wrote in The Telegraph: "No matter how it came about - or how unpalatable to Liverpool supporters to lose such an important player - there is no-one who can look at how his career has progressed and say he made the wrong decision.

"He left for footballing reasons given where Liverpool stood at the time and the direction City were heading. Raheem was guaranteed to compete for the Premier League and Champions League every season, and work under one of the best managers of all-time."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Sterling was acquired by then-manager Manuel Pellegrini at City, but Carragher believes that the influence of Pep Guardiola, who was appointed manager of the Sky Blues the following season, has helped the winger's formidable development and believes the Spaniard can enhance the winger's potential on the international stage

Carragher added: "Since Pep Guardiola arrived, Raheem's game has gone up a level so he now ranks alongside Harry Kane as England's best player.

"The difference is Kane has taken club form on to the international stage. Raheem's next challenge is to make his recent performance against Spain a regular occurrence for England."