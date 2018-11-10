Leicester 0-0 Burnley: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Foxes Lack Final Product on Emotional Day

Leicester City were left frustrated as they were held to a 0-0 draw with Burnley at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was an emotional occasion for the fans with it being both Remembrance weekend, as well as the first home game since the tragic passing of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha almost two weeks ago, with the fans making touching tributes before and during the game.



It was the home side who made the better start with Jamie Vardy having an effort cleared off the line by Matthew Lowton, before Rachid Ghezzal saw his header crash off the crossbar just minutes later.

The game fizzled out in the second half with chances coming few and far between. Substitute Shinji Okazaki had a late opportunity in injury time, however couldn't direct his header on target as Burnley remained resolute in defence and were able to salvage a point.

Here's a breakdown of the afternoon's events.

LEICESTER CITY





Key Talking Point





Leicester were left feeling frustrated after the draw. They dominated the majority of the game and were able to keep their opponents down to very few chances. However, the problems came in the final third of the pitch.



After starting brightly, Claude Puel's side lacked a clinical touch in front of goal and, when they needed it most, couldn't really test Hart in the Burnley goal with a draw being a fair result.

It was very uncharacteristic of Leicester - who failed to score in a Premier League game for the first time all season - however something tells me this won't be a regular occurrence, and they'll have an opportunity to redeem themselves next weekend when they take on Brighton.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Schmeichel (7); Pereira (7), Morgan (7), Evans (6), Chilwell (7); Mendy (6), Ndidi (8); Ghezzal (8), Gray (7), Albrighton (7); Vardy (7).

Substitutes: Iheanacho (6), Okazaki (6), Soyuncu (N/A).





STAR MAN - With James Maddison absent from the game, Ghezzal filled his spot very nicely. He started in a central role, but often found himself drifting out wide.



Ghezzal is a baller — SZN (@AisidaToni) November 10, 2018

Rachid Ghezzal has been fantastic today in the Premier League despite the 0-0. He started for Leicester & hit the crossbar. pic.twitter.com/iHmkEqy2eD — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) November 10, 2018

He came the closest to scoring when his header cannoned off the crossbar after 20 minutes, and continued to create chances throughout the game in what was an impressive performance from the Algerian.

WORST PLAYER - Although he looked lively going forward at times, Marc Albrighton didn't have a game to remember. He lost the ball on more than one occasion and would've been disappointed not to have had more of an impact on the game.

He was subbed off early in the second half as a result and will certainly be looking to put in a much better showing in his next game.

BURNLEY





Key Talking Point

After the result, Burnley will know they missed a real opportunity to catch those teams sat above them in the table. Instead, with a number of teams below them picking up points, they're currently looking behind rather than ahead.



It's already becoming very tight towards the bottom of the table, and Burnley would've been keen to distance themselves from the bottom three and focus on moving up the table. Unfortunately for them, they've now gone five Premier League games without a win in what has been a very poor run of form.

They'll be happy with the clean sheet, however they'll need to start picking up wins sooner rather than later should they want to pull away from the bottom.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Hart (7); Lowton (9), Long (7), Mee (7), Taylor (7); Lennon (6), Defour (6) Cork (7), Gudmundsson (6); Vokes (5), Wood (6).

Substitutes: Hendrick (6), Brady (7), Barnes (6).

STAR MAN - It was a busy afternoon for Lowton, however he dealt with everything that came his way. He dealt with the threat of Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray down the left hand side all game, forcing them out wide and preventing a number of crosses coming into the Burnley penalty area.

WOW! Lowton superbly cleared Jamie Vardy's effort just off the line. — Deo Bungaran SH (@BungDeo) November 10, 2018

Joe Hart is shocking on crosses. Well done Matt Lowton. #twitterclarets — Stephen Taylor (@SteveTaylor07) November 10, 2018

Most notably he came to his team's rescue early in the first half by blocking a Vardy shot off the line with his goalkeeper stranded, clearing the ball away from danger an preventing what would've been a certain goal. A great day for Lowton who was the best player on the pitch and can hold his head high after his performance.

WORST PLAYER - It certainly was an afternoon to forget for Sam Vokes. He didn't manage a single shot on goal and found it hard to create any chances for his side as he failed to assert his authority on the game.

His afternoon was ended early on the 74th minute mark when he was subbed off, and the Welshman will certainly want to forget that performance in a hurry.

Looking Ahead

There's no doubt the Foxes will be frustrated after the result. However they'll look for an emphatic response when they take on Brighton on Saturday 24 November after the international break.

Burnley, who sit in 15th place in the Premier League table after the result, will look to get their first win in six games when they face Newcastle on Monday 26 November.