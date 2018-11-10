Man City Defender Aymeric Laporte Ready for 'Revenge' in Sunday's Manchester Derby

By 90Min
November 10, 2018

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte believes his side will be seeking retribution against rivals Manchester United when the two sides face each other in the first Manchester derby of the season on Sunday.

The encounter will be the first since the Red Devils came from two goals behind to triumph 3-2 at the Etihad and delay the coronation of eventual winners City in 2017/18.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Sky Blues required a victory against José Mourinho's side to clinch the title in April, but were stunned by an emphatic second-half display by United. Yet despite eventually sealing the title anyway, they handed Mourinho's men the local bragging rights and the defeat still remains fresh in the memory of January signing Laporte, who insists his side are searching for redemption.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Laporte said: "There's always a feeling of revenge any time you lose against any team.

"We are always ready to compete and need to take advantage of the good momentum of the team at the moment.

"It's a very important match for two reasons... because it's the Manchester derby and also because if we win we will put distance between ourselves and them in the table."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Laporte was on the bench for City during United's victory last season. However, since joining for £57m, the Frenchman has featured 29 times in all competitions, and is yet to suffer a loss in any of his 20 league appearances for the club. As a result, he set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in consecutive starts for a new player in the division and is hoping to extend the streak against United.


He added: "I think it's a nice record. I wasn't aware until someone told me but obviously it's exciting for me.

"Breaking records is always nice. Last season as a team we reached 100 points - that was very nice and this year I have this personal record.

"I hope we don't lose on Sunday or not this derby or the following derby. The goal is always to win and lengthen this record as much as we can."

