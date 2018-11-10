Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Compares Underrated 'Killer' Harry Kane to Argentine Legend

Mauricio Pochettino has called Harry Kane a 'killer' in front of goal, comparing the Tottenham forward to legendary Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta.

The Tottenham boss also claimed that the English media take Kane's form for granted, suggesting he would be valued more if he played abroad.

Kane has scored ten goals in 15 matches in all competitions this season, finally breaking his August 'curse' in the process. His manager has suggested that the press are too quick to criticise players at the slightest sign of bad form, and that if Kane were Italian he would receive more appreciation.

⚽️ 78' Tottenham 1-1 PSV

⚽️ 89' Tottenham 2-1 PSV



Late drama! Harry Kane has now scored 22 goals for Spurs in Europe .⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/suDxL0EuKN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 6, 2018

“In England you have a lot of ... you ... you have some very good things here but there are things you need to improve with your own players," Pochettino said as quoted by The Mirror.

“Kane is English and sometimes you push him to the sky and paradise and then you put him on the outside. Now after six years here I understand a little bit. It is true. If Harry Kane is Italian and playing for the Italian side he will be a bit more protected because the Italian people are more protective of their players.

“It is difficult to push but when they are [at the top] they try to keep them up there. It's similar to Spain. Here it is more up and down. You score, you are the best. If you didn't score no - you are criticised. It's an observation. That is the problem.”

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Pochettino also compared Kane to his legendary Argentina teammate Gabriel Batistuta, whose 54 international goals made him Argentina's record goalscorer (before a certain Lionel Messi came along).

He added: "I know him very well. He is a killer, an assassin, a killer. He always in practice in everything he wants to kill the keeper, everything. He wants to score, he is so determined to score goals.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

“I compared Kane because his mentality is similar to Batistuta. Then of course maybe Harry Kane is going to improve on his stats. But for me Harry Kane can be or is - depending on the people around him - of a similar mentality to Batistuta. They are of a similar mind and focus and determination."

Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday evening, with Kane fresh from scoring the two goals that rescued Spurs' Champions League campaign. They will be hoping his form continues at Selhurst Park.